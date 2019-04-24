The Tennessee Legislature narrowly voted to approve Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program on Tuesday.

With the vote tied at 49-49, and Covington Representative Debra Moody absent, Representative Jason Zachary of Knoxville, switched his initial “no” vote to one in favor of the plan.

The school voucher style program will provide $7,300 of public money for parents, who take their children from public schools and place them in private schools.

Following the vote, Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy spoke with Thunderbolt News about the possible affects locally.

Kennedy said he felt the decision was not going to be good for education in the long run.

The House version calls for the Tennessee Department of Education to verify the recipient’s legal status in Tennessee.

Students or their legal guardians would need to provide identification, including a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate, to participate.