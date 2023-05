The Union City doubles tennis team of Molly Kizer and Shelby Bondurant took home State Runner-Up honors today in the TSSAA Spring Fling.

Kizer and Bondurant fell in the Class 1A championship match 2-0, to Gracie Kelly and Annalee Kelly, of Summertown.

Kizer and Bondurant had advanced to the championship match with wins over Meigs County and Chester County.