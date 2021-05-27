Union City Doubles Tennis Team Wins Opening State Tournament Match

Shelby Bondurant and Annie Wade joined an elite fraternity and extended their stay at the Small Division Doubles State Tournament on Thursday morning.

Union City Schools Communication Director Mike Hutchens said t Union City girls’ duo became just the second doubles tandem in program history to win a match at the state level, when they blitzed Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan of Watertown, 6-3, 6-0, in the tourney quarterfinals.

The Lady Tornado duo will now play in the semis at 2:00 this afternoon, with a berth in Friday’s 11:00 championship at stake.

Bondurant, a freshman, and Wade, a junior, made quick work of their Watertown oponents, completing their straight-set victory in just 62 minutes to improve to 17-4 on the season.

The doubles team of Meg Kizer and Gussie Parks recorded the only other Union City girls’ doubles victory in the state tournament in 2018.

Brent Burton won a singles match in 1982 for the Tornado boys’ lone state tourney triumph.