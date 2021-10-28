Union City Downtown Merchants to Hold Trick-or-Treating

Merchants in downtown Union City will again have the opportunity to welcome Trick-or-Treaters.

After the annual event was forced to cancel last year, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said area kids are encouraged to gather on First Street on Friday.(AUDIO)

Those attending are urged to wear their costumes, and to bring a bag to collect the candy.

Police will have the downtown area blocked for traffic, with parents requested to accompany the children during the Trick-or-Treating event.

Along with the downtown Trick-or-Treating on Friday, Tyson Foods of Union City will be holding a Community Feed from 4:00 until 6:00, at the Farmers Market adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce Office.

In case of rain, the Community Feed will take place at the First Baptist Church Life Center on Church Street.