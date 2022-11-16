November 16, 2022
Union City Drops Two Games to Crockett County in Season Opener

Crockett County won both the boys and girls game in the season opener at Union City….(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

It was not the start Union City had hoped for.

Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping Union City in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then blocked a Twister game-winning attempt just before the horn to escape with a 58-57 triumph in a thrilling boys’ nightcap.

Neither team led by more than eight points, and the contest was tied at halftime (25-all) and after three periods (40-apiece) before Crockett County nipped the Purple and Gold at the buzzer.

Before that, Crockett County used a surge of 12 unanswered points in the second period to take the lead and went on to sink 11 3-pointers in a 67-46 triumph in the girls’ game.

Union City will play a second Hall of Champions twin-bill Saturday night, visiting Covington.

