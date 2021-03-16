March 16, 2021
Union City Educator Promoted to Administrative High School Position

John Graham has been promoted to Vice Principal of Union City High School…photo by Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens..

The Union City School System is elevating one of its own into a high-level administration position.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said John Graham, a recent “Teacher of the Year” at the high school, has been named as the new vice principal at the high school.

The 33-year-old Graham has taught for nine years in the school system, and has also served as a coach at both the middle and high school level.

Graham will take on the administrative duties of Shane Sisco, who moves into a new position as supervisor of In-School Suspension and Alternative School.

Sisco will also serve as athletic director for both the high school and middle school.

The changes will go into effect March 22nd.

