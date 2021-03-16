Union City Educator Promoted to Administrative High School Position

The Union City School System is elevating one of its own into a high-level administration position.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said John Graham, a recent “Teacher of the Year” at the high school, has been named as the new vice principal at the high school.

The 33-year-old Graham has taught for nine years in the school system, and has also served as a coach at both the middle and high school level.

Graham will take on the administrative duties of Shane Sisco, who moves into a new position as supervisor of In-School Suspension and Alternative School.

Sisco will also serve as athletic director for both the high school and middle school.

The changes will go into effect March 22nd.