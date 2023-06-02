Union City Elementary Honors Perfect Attendance Students

Union City Elementary School recently celebrated twenty-nine students, who had perfect attendance for the past school year.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said each student, who achieved the accomplishment, was rewarded with a certificate and recognized prior to school being dismissed for the summer.

Three of the students, Alan Martinez, Brayden Andrews, and Jade Andrews, were honored for completing their third school year with no absent days.

Completing the school year with no missed days was ten fourth graders, seven from the third grade, six second-graders, and three each from first grade and kindergarten.

Among those honored were:

(Front row, from left) William Ashburn, Emmett Miller, Anna Zik, James Burnett, Andrea Esteban-Ortiz, Hayden Fisk, Carter Martinez, Meliahya Morrow, Hollis Nelson

(Middle row, from left) Wesley Pigg, Griffin Reeves, Jayden Roach, Jade Andrews, Griffin Dodd, Marcus Foster, Shevon Hernandez, Felipe Maldonado, Jazriell Scates

(Back row, from left) Jack Walker, Maris Anderson, Brayden Andrews, Dulcy Chomo Pastor, Logan Cross, Alan Martinez, Hudson Reeves, Adlee Roberson, Ariel Roberson, Keegan Tyler, Dallas Young

A photo of the perfect attendance group has been placed on our website.