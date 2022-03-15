Union City Elementary School Honored for Commitment to Reading

Teachers and administrators at Union City Elementary School have been honored by the Tennessee Department of Education.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the school has been named a “Reading 360 Model District” by the state.

To celebrate the accomplishment, school officials unfurled a state issued banner noting the reading success.

With the Tennessee Literacy Success Act passage, the state has placed a heightened focus on early literacy, with the Read 360 program emphasizing early literacy and teaching young students fundamental skills.

More than two dozen elementary school teachers underwent 60 hours of state training in the past year, including a “Best Practices” session conducted by the Department of Education.

A photo of staff members with the banner has been placed on our website.