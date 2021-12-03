Union City Elementary School Student Turns on the Christmas Tree

It was a big night of Christmas festivities in Union City on Thursday night.

The annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” drew a big crowd to the courthouse square.

Music was provided by the Voices of UCES and the Obion County Children’s Chorus.

Joe Ward was the emcee of the event, with Union City elementary second grade student, Levi Rogers, selected to turn on the community tree.

Rogers told those in attendance that he has had 13 surgeries, following a fireworks accident.

Rogers, and his sister Lilly Ann, along with the “Pride of Obion County” Glenda Chrisp, then joined together in the pulling of the switch for the Christmas lights.(AUDIO)

Following the ceremony, the Union City Christmas parade traveled north from the Reelfoot Shopping Center to Main Street.

A large crowd gathered along the parade route to see many floats, antique vehicles and both the Union City and Obion County Central marching bands.