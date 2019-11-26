Union City Elementary School students have done their part to ensure nobody will go hungry over the holidays.

Through its “Turkey Trot” project the last couple of weeks, students collected 8,884 food items.

The many canned goods will be divided equally among Chimes for Charity and the Obion County Ministerial Association.

The two charitable organizations picked up the goods at the school late last week and will use them to feed and distribute to the less fortunate over Thanksgiving and Christmas.

UC Elementary School physical education teachers Bill Kail, Mason Storey and Antawn Coby, and longtime PE instructor Tammy Harris, coordinated the “Turkey Trot,” which gave students extra incentive during regular class activity.