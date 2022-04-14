Union City Energy Authority and Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Report Storm Outages

Several Ken-Tenn area homes and businesses lost power during the passing of the storm front on Wednesday afternoon.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross reported 850 customers were affected, after the high winds caused damage.

Ross said crews were dispatched to change out three damaged three-phase poles on Reelfoot Avenue, which effected the east side of the city.

The Pleasant Valley area had a power loss due to a broken high voltage wire.

Ross said all power was restored in about an hour and a half.

Gibson Electric Corporation Communications Specialist Nick Gutierrez said the storm system caused 1,265 homes and businesses to be affected by power loss.

Gutierrez said broken poles and downed wires were reported in Obion County and Fulton County, which started around 5:00.

Power was restored to all customers just after 2:00 this morning.