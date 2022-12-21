Union City Energy Authority Prepared for Cold and Windy Conditions

Officials with the Union City Energy Authority say they are prepared for the forecast of high winds and single digit temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service says winds could blow from 30-to-45 miles per hour from Thursday through Friday night, with overnight temperatures ranging from zero to six degrees.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the utility company prepares in advance for events like this.(AUDIO)

While the system will probably see an increase in usage demand, due to the lower temperatures, Ross said it will be equivalent to the output seen during the hottest parts of the Summer months.