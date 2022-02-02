Union City Energy Authority Preparing for Possible Frozen Precipitation

The National Weather Service says parts of the Ken-Tenn area could see accumulating freezing rain tonight through Thursday.

The possibility of the freezing rain has employees at the Union City Energy Authority getting equipment and vehicles ready.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross says a build-up of ice on power lines, couple with high winds, can create an issue for the utility system.(AUDIO)

Ross said it was around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of freezing rain in 2009, which caused issues in the northern part of the county.

But, the CEO said any amounts of freezing rain can cause problems for the system.