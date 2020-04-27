Internet installations will resume in Union City starting May 1st.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said many customers have been waiting for their internet service to be installed, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

To protect both customers and technicians, Bailey said the utility provider suspended new internet installs during the state “Safe at Home” mandate.

Starting May 1st, internet installations will resume with state guidelines being followed by the technicians.

Bailey also said the Union City Energy Authority will continue to absorb the transaction fees associated with credit and debit cards, or check payments.

The utility provider will also wave late fees and penalties through May 31st, to help alleviate any financial burden customers may have incurred during the pandemic.