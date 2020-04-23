The Union City Energy Authority has announced their return to in-person customer service.

With Governor Bill Lee’s decision to lift the “Stay at Home” order starting May 1st, utility CEO Jerry Bailey said his office will re-open its lobby.

Bailey said customers can use the office for establishing or change of service, with state guidelines of social distancing to be observed.

With the re-opening, Bailey said only one person on the lease, or the home owner, will be allowed inside the office area when establishing service.

Those who enter the lobby are also required to maintain a safe distance from any other customer, who may also be conducting business.

Bailey said the Union City Energy Authority is also asking customers to continue to make payments using a phone call, the drive-thru, night deposit, or by using the on-line service.