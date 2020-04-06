The Union City Energy Authority has announced their plan to waive processing fees for online and phone made payments for residential customers.

To better serve customers, and help alleviate some of the financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said the utility provider will absorb the processing fee associated with credit card, debit card or check payments thru April 30th.

Using their customer number, Bailey said residential customers may make payments online at unioncityenergy.com, over the phone at 866-578-7549 or at a local KIOSK until April 30th.

Those who do not know their customer number can call the office on Monday thru Friday from 7:30 until 4:30.

Bailey said he hopes this will assist residential customers during the mandatory “Stay at Home” order in the state.