Union City Event Helps Fund Donation for Masquerade Theatre

A recent event in Union City has led to the awarding of funds to benefit enhancement of the Masquerade Theatre.

The “Run the Rails” committee made a donation of $10,000 to assist in a roofing project.

The funds were made possible by the first annual “Run the Rails”, which brought in runners from five states, and a matching donation by Dave Ring, in honor of Catherine Nailing and her daughter Pam.

The donation was presented at an after hours reception to honor sponsors, volunteers and others who made the race a success.