A Union City boys’ basketball team that won the District 13A Tournament championship, then made a surprising run to the regional title, saw its season come to a close with a 41-28 loss to visiting MAHS (Memphis Academy of Health Sciences) in the Class 1A sectionals Monday night.

The Golden Tornadoes, who also claimed the regular season district championship and appeared in the program’s 21st all-time sectional/substate game, also recorded 20 or more victories for the ninth straight year in finishing the 2019-20 campaign with a 23-11 slate.

Playing against their toughest competition in a season, that saw eight of UC’s losses come vs. teams from high classification or out-of-state foes, the Twisters simply ran up against another one of those more-talented opponents Monday night.

The Lions suffocated Union City with their defensive pressure, contesting every shot and harassing each attempted drive toward the basket. The Tornadoes shot just 28 percent (11-of-39) and made just six field goals while scoring but 14 points over the first three quarters.

Only three UC players scored in the game, with Ben McMillan accounting for the overwhelming majority of the offense with 19 points.

“Defensively, they took us out of everything we wanted to do,” a somber Union City head coach Shane Sisco said following the season-ending loss. “They were athletic, they had good size, and tonight, they were a better basketball team.

“Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of, though. We obviously wanted to take the next step, but to have won the district and regional and earned a home sectional game with a group that had a work ethic that was often-times the difference in us beating more talented teams is just a testament to them. I’ve said before that they probably weren’t as talented as some of our past groups, but they were coachable and they just weren’t going to be outworked.”

MAHS (21-8) had superior quickness, more length and also held a decided 27-12 difference in rebounding.

(Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communication Director)