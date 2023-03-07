Union City Falls in Overtime to Giles County in Sectional Basketball

Union City’s season-long Achilles heel finally got the best of the Golden Tornadoes on Monday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Giles County yanked down six offensive rebounds in overtime, which lead to Union City’s season ending 53-45 loss in the Class 2A sectionals.

The Twisters, who overcame numerous injuries throughout the season to get hot in the postseason, finished the year with a (12-20) record and the 23rd sectional/substate berth in the illustrious history of the program.

Union City has won five state titles and finished second twice.

“I thought that going into the second half, number-20 (Jaceion Coffey) made up his mind that he was going to get every rebound that came off their missed shots, and he almost did,” said head coach Shane Sisco. “We didn’t see a lot of that from him on film, but the way he was active around the glass resembled what teams did to us a lot during the season.”

The Bobcats, who were leading by just one point in the waning moments of the overtime, benefited from an untimely technical foul whistled on Sisco. That call led to four straight made free throws by Jake Cardin and a run of seven unanswered points that gave Giles County an insurmountable edge.

“The technical was on me, and I take full responsibility for it,” Sisco admitted. “I was coaching our kids. I was two steps out of the (coaching) box, and they called a technical foul. That was huge. Their kid steps to the line and makes four free throws that put us down five. Then they got another second-chance possession and added on.”

Malaki Brooks finished with a game-high 22 points, while Jaylen Lewis, one of three seniors, ended up with 11. Robinson and Nolan Candler were the other Tornadoes to suit up for a final time on the prep level.

Giles County advances to the Class 2A state tournament with 18 consecutive wins and a 24-8 record.