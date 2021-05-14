Union City Falls to Gibson County in Soccer; Now Play in Sectional

Union City lost to Gibson County 3-2 in the District 13A soccer championship game at Westview on Thursday, but found out they had earned a spot in next weekend’s sectional round without having to play in the regionals.

Memphis schools in District 14 reportedly opted out of playing this season, sending both Union City and Gibson County on to the sectionals.

The Tornadoes will travel to Memphis for a sectional match against an unknown opponent at the end of the week.