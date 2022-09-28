Union City Falls to South Fulton on Volleyball Senior Night

A loss to the Red Devils put a small damper on Senior Night for Union City.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes won Game 1, 25-15, but South Fulton then took three straight (25-18, 25-23 and 27-25) to claim the match.

Following the match, four seniors were honored for their contributions to the program, including Lainey Barker, Rose Lopez, Morgan Palmer and Emma Powell.

Each player was given personalized gifts by head coach Jodi Powell and acknowledged for their career accomplishments on and off the court.

Barker plans a professional career in the public health field after college, Lopez intends to study interior architecture at the University of Tennessee, and Palmer plans to pursue a nursing degree. Powell intends to gain a degree in communications and public speaking, then pursue a career in the ministry.

Union City will play in the District 13A Tournament next week.