Union City Family Displaced by Sunday Morning Fire

A Union City family was displaced following a residential fire Sunday morning on East Cheatam Street.

Reports said firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4:30, to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves.

Union City Fire Department reports said five residents of the home, including three children, were able to escape unharmed.

A preliminary investigation indicated the home was being heated by electric heaters, with the fire starting in a hallway due to overloaded electrical wiring.

Reports said the Rives and South Fulton Fire Departments assisted at the scene, along with the Red Cross.