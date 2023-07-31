Union City Fares Well in Football Scrimmage at Brighton

The Union City Golden Tornadoes had a good opening scrimmage last Friday night at Brighton.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said coach Nick Markle saw what he needed to see, to deem the initial preseason scrimmage a success.

“I saw what I needed to, and what I saw was pleasing for our first time out,” said the Golden Tornado coach who watched his troops outscore Class 5A Brighton three-touchdowns-to-one on the Cardinals’ artificial turf. “You’re always a little anxious with these first scrimmages because you can’t get a true gauge of things against your jayvees and second-teamers in practice. You just don’t know.”

Coach Markle was also pleased at the play against the much bigger school. “I thought we were physical against a much-bigger program. I thought our veterans looked like veterans who’ve played a lot of football, and I saw some of our younger kids make strides – which they need to do for us to develop some depth. Getting them on tape will help us coach them up, and that’ll begin immediately as we continue into the preseason and in preparation for Week 1.”

The two squads ran just 20 plays each with their starters before reserves got the same amount of work in the oppressive heat. The session ended with Brighton being turned away on four plays inside the red zone in a goal-line period.

Union City scored three times during its second 10-play sequence, after turning the ball over inside the Cardinal 20-yard line on its initial series.

Fullback Jacob Arnold burst up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown to account for the Twisters’ first score, before Tayehari Jones took an option pitch from quarterback Keeton Brown and scooted 30 yards to paydirt.

Union City’s final touchdown came on a 55-yard pass from Brown to Cohen Simpson, who made a nice adjustment to out-battle a Brighton defender and then ramble into the endzone.

Union City will scrimmage for a second time this Friday at home against Trenton Peabody.