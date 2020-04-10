Union City Schools will resume meal delivery and pick-up on Monday for area children.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the feeding program will have some modifications following a week-long Spring Break.

Starting Monday, three days worth of meals, comprised of six meals in all, will be distributed on all eight of the Union City School System bus routes and at Kiwanis Park.

As of Monday, there will no longer be a “grab-and-go” location at Save-A-Lot.

On Thursday, two days of meals, comprised of four meals total, will be handed out in the same routine.

Deliveries and pick-ups will begin at 10:30 on both days.

Any child under the age of 18, regardless of where and if they attend school, is eligible to receive the meals.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said the new feeding schedule will be in place until at least May 1st.

More than 10,000 meals have been distributed to children in the first two weeks of the program.