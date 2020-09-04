The City of Union City will have a new Fire Chief after the first of the year.

Longtime Fire Chief Kelly Edmison has announced his plans to retire from the position on January 8th.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Chief Edmison talked about his career as a firefighter and chief. (AUDIO)

Over the years, Chief Edmison said the profession had improved with safety equipment, and concerns for the health of firefighters. (AUDIO)

The Chief said his goal has always been to protect those he worked with in the department. (AUDIO)

Upon his retirement in January, Chief Edmison will have over 35 years of total service in the firefighting profession.