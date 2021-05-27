Union City Fire Chief Says Radio System in Need of Update

Union City Council members have been informed of the need for new radio system equipment for the fire department.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told board members the existing system is failing, which is dangerous for personnel in the line of duty.(AUDIO)

Chief Ullrich said the departments backup system is also dated.(AUDIO)

With the purchase of an upgraded system, Chief Ullrich said firefighters will have better communications with those they assist.(AUDIO)

Following the presentation, City Council members unanimously approved a request for bids for a new radio system.