Union City Fire Chief Updates Council Concerning Rural Fire Protection, Department Upgrades
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich recently updated Union City Council members about his department operations.
Chief Ullrich said some much needed upgrades are being made.(AUDIO)
The Chief said discussion from the Council helped prompt better assistance from the local ambulance service.(AUDIO)
Chief Ullrich also explained the status of rural fire coverage.(AUDIO)
Chief Ullrich was one of five city department heads to address the board at their May meeting.