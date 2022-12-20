December 21, 2022
Union City Fire Chief Urges Safety With Home Heat Sources

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said safety precautions are needed when using alternative heat sources…..

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich says forecasts for extremely cold weather creates concerns over home heating issues.

Chief Ullrich said unsafe practices within the home can sometimes create bad consequences.

 

Due to multiple dangers, the Chief also discouraged residents from using an oven to heat their home.

 

Chief Ullrich reminds all homeowners to use safe practices with their heat sources, and to always have operating smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

Charles Choate

