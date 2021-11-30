Union City Fire Department Seeking Public Help with Possible Arson Fires

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has assisted the Union City Fire Department in two recent home fires.

On Monday, Fire Chief Karl Ullrich placed arson signage at each of the burned structures.

Chief Ullrich said TBI investigators were first called to 208 Third Street following a fire on the night of November 19th.(AUDIO)

The Chief said another fire occurred in the city last week, which has been determined as deliberately set.AUDIO)

Photos from both locations have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information about the fires is urged to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline, where a $5,000 reward is offered.