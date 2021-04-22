Union City Fire Department to Now Respond to All County Fires

Union City Council members held a second and final reading on an Ordinance to change the coverage plan of the Union City Fire Department.

During Tuesday’s meeting at the Municipal Building, City Manager Kathy Dillon rehashed the amendment pertaining to fire service outside of the city limits.(AUDIO)

Council members voted unanimously to approve the new fire department coverage in the county.

Ms. Dillon told Thunderbolt News that contracts for the fire subscription will be sent from the fire department, to all county residents, the first week of July.

The contracts will be due, with the $75 membership fee, on August 1st.