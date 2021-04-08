Union City Fire Department to Respond to All County Calls With Ordinance Vote

A change appears to be on the way for county fire coverage by the Union City Fire Department, and the cost associated with the service.

Union City Council members approved the first reading of an Ordinance on Tuesday afternoon, which could spark an increase in the annual $75 membership service.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, City Manager Kathy Dillon explained what the new Ordinance means to those outside of the city limits.(AUDIO)

When minutes matter in saving a life or property, due to fire, Ms. Dillon said it was decided the best policy was to immediately respond.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon said she encourages all county residents to take advantage of the fire membership service and protection, which is less that $1.50 per week.(AUDIO)

Contracts seeking county fire memberships will be mailed the first week of July, and will be due on August 1st.