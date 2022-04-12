Union City Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire

Union City firefighters were called to a kitchen fire on Honeysuckle Drive Monday morning.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told Thunderbolt News that a pot on the stove top caused fire in the kitchen area, with a lot of smoke in the home.

Chief Ullrich said firefighters were able to make a “good stop” in preventing major fire damage, which was limited to the kitchen area.

The Chief said one person was taken from the scene by private vehicle to receive medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

The fire occurred just after 9:00.