Union City Firefighters Perform Safety Training in Tower
Union City firefighters held training exercises last week, aimed at personal safety in large structures.
Fire Chief Karl Ullrich explained the training provided by state fire instructors, with the help of a mobile training tower.(AUDIO)
While the training was not actually required for the firefighters, Chief Ullrich said lessons learned could help in some Union City locations.(AUDIO)
Photos from the training session have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.