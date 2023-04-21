Union City Firefighters Respond to Shed and Vehicle Fire on Wednesday

Union City firefighters responded to two calls on Wednesday.

Firefighters were first called around 10:15, to a shed located at 620 North Division Street.

Reports said the shed was fully engulfed with flames, which had also spread to a nearby wooden fence.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said an investigation revealed a homeless individual had been on the vacant property about two hours before the fire, which is believed to be accidental.

Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to 524 East Reelfoot Avenue, where a car was on fire on the parking lot of Jerry Ward Auto Plex.

Reports said the owner of the vehicle noticed smoke while traveling on Reelfoot Avenue, and pulled onto the parking lot.

The car was fully involved when firefighters arrived, but was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Due to the damage, there was no determination on the cause of the vehicle fire.