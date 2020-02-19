Union City Council members have unanimously approved a cancer screening policy for firefighters.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the state legislature approved the firefighter annual screening policy, which is an elective for each individual.

Fire Chief Kelly Edmison addressed the Council on the policy affecting personnel.

Chief Edmison said the adoption of cancer screenings was due to the dangers involved in fighting fires.

Ms. Dillon said if a firefighter opts out of the cancer screening, they are not allowed to opt back in.