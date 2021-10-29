October 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City First…

Union City First Graders Perform in Halloween Show

Union City First Graders Perform in Halloween Show

First grade students at Union City Elementary School performed their Halloween play on Thursday…..(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

First graders at Union City Elementary School were in the Halloween spirit on Thursday, when they presented an appropriately themed musical for family members today.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the students performed four songs under the direction of music teacher Katie Tohn.

Many were also dressed in many varieties of costumes to commemorate the occasion.

The Halloween musical was entitled “A Thrilling Night.”

There were two presentations of the show during the day, and another night show at the elementary school.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology