Union City will travel to Gibson County tonight for high school football.

The Golden Tornadoes return to the field with a (3-1) record, following their 28-20 win lat week at Trinity Christian.

Coach Nick Markle said he is anticipating a tough game tonight, despite the season record of the Pioneers.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of the Union City at Gibson County game will begin at 6:30 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” the “Home of Union City Football”.