The Union City Golden Tornadoes will look for their first win, when they play at home on Friday night.

Union City lost their season opener at Lake County 58-16, and will now host Martin Luther King Prep of Memphis.

The Rams also lost on the road, 62-0, at Dyersburg.

Following a good week of practice, coach Darren Bowling said the Golden Tornadoes are hoping to put a “W” in the books at War Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff for the Union City-MLK Prep game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.