Union City Football Coach Nick Markle Selected to Lead All-Star Team

Union City head football coach Nick Markle has been chosen to head one of the two teams in the 11th annual “Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game”.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said coach Markle will take his entire staff to participate in the week-long experience.

The event will culminate with the All-Star game on Friday, December 9th at the University School of Jackson.

A player draft and banquet will begin the week, with practices each day for both teams.

Markle is (21-12) in three years at Union City, and has directed the Tornadoes to the state playoffs in each of those campaigns.

Assistants Cole Clanton, Wade Maddox, Josh Keown, Savion Hayslett, Tucker Kennedy, and game night personnel Stevie Gossett and Lazz Scribner will join the Union City skipper in Jackson.