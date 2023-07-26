Union City Football Continuing Practice for Season Opener

The Union City Golden Tornadoes are holding football camp this week, in preparation for their first scrimmage on Friday.

During practice on Tuesday morning, coach Nick Markle said his players have now picked up the pace with their workouts.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle talked about his teams first match-up this Friday night.(AUDIO)

Union City will host a scrimmage with Trenton Peabody on Augst 4th, and a jamboree with Covington on August 11th.

The season opener will take place on August 18th, when Union City plays host to Ensworth.