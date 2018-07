The Union City Golden Tornadoes are headed back to their annual football camp in Columbia.

Coach Darren Bowling spoke about the team building benefits of taking the players to a neutral site for practices.

On the way back home next Thursday, coach Bowling said Union City will stop for a three team scrimmage.

The Golden Tornadoes are the defending Class-2A State Champions, and will begin their regular season play on August 17th, when they travel to face Mayfield.

