The Union City Golden Tornadoes hope to rebound, following their season opening loss at home last Friday.

Union City fell 40-6 to Division II 3A opponent Ensworth, of Nashville.

Coach Nick Markle’s team will now go on the road to USJ this Friday night, with broadcast starting at 6:30 on “The Home of Union City Sports” 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.