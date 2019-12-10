Six Union City Golden Tornadoes football players have earned a spot on the All Region 7-2A Football Team.

Those selected included Sam Theobald, Alex Rodriguez, Neil Brown, DJ Gray, Carson Corley and Wes Tilghman.

Trenton Peabody had seven players selected to the All-Region squad, including Class-A “Mr. Football” Cooper Baugus, who was named the “Most Valuable Player”.

Noah Halbrook was the “Best Offensive Player”, Jerrel Dickson was the “Best Defensive Player”, Isaiah Hicks was the “Kicker of the Year” and Shane Jacobs was “Coach of the Year”.

The “Best Lineman Award” was given to Witt Mitchum of McKenzie.