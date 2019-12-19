The 2019 Union City High School football team was honored with a season-ending banquet at the Commons area of the school.

Among those receiving special recognition were six players chosen to the All-Region 7-2A team, chosen by a vote of league coaches.

Included in that group were: (from left) Carson Corley, DJ Gray, Alex Rodriguez, Neil Brown, Sam Theobald and Wes Tilghman.

Theobald also received the Pete Wright Memorial Award, given annually in memory of the longtime UCHS booster.

The Tornadoes finished the season with a (7-5) record and placed second in 7-2A, behind only eventual state champion Trenton.

Union City made it to the second round of the state playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.