Union City Football Practice Underway

The Union City Golden Tornadoes football team is preparing for their season opener.

Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to practice following a (7-4) record last season, which ended with a first round Class-2A playoff loss to Memphis Fairley.

Following the dead period break, coach Markle talked about the return to football.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle said he is happy with the number of players on the team.(AUDIO)

Union City will open their season on August 19th, when they travel to play Lake County.

The Golden Tornadoes will play at home six times this season, and travel to four away games.