Union City High School has made an investment in new football helmets, aimed at protecting players from concussions.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said 50 “top-of-the-line” helmets have been ordered for the team, and should arrive before Spring practice begins.

The new Riddell Speedflex helmets are considered the safest headgear on the market, and are currently used by 80-percent of college programs and 75-percent of National Football League teams.

Principal Jacob Cross said the school was committed to the safety and health of the student-athletes.

By purchasing the five-star rated equipment, Cross said the chances of head injuries would be greatly reduced.

Representatives from the company were recently in Union City to fit the headgear to the players.

Upon arrival, the team will now use only one helmet throughout both the road and home games this season.