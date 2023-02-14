February 14, 2023
Union City Girl’s Advance in District Tournament Play

Union City advanced in the opening round of the District 12-2A girl’s basketball tournament on Monday night. Union City beat Milan 49-35 to advance to Thursday matchup with Westview….(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

The Union City girl’s basketball team advanced in the opening round of the District 12-AA Girls Tournament.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes overcame a shaky performance in beating Milan 49-35, to guarantee themselves at least three more postseason games this season.

Ada Rogers sank a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 13 points to help Union City move on to Thursday’s 6:00 semifinals against No. 1 ranked, and reigning state champion, Westview.

The Twister girls will then play in either the championship, or consolation game, of the district Saturday night before moving on to next week’s Region 6-AA event.

 

Charles Choate

