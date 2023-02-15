Union City Girl’s Basketball Standout Chooses Women Skyhawks

The second leading scorer in girl’s basketball at Union City High School will continue her education and playing time at UT-Martin.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Amari Bonds commitment to UT-Martin had been in the works for a long time.

While recruited by the likes of Murray State, Tennessee State, Freed-Hardeman and Bethel University, Bonds said the women Skyhawks were always her No.1 pick.

Bonds recently eclipsed the 2,100 point mark for her career, and said she would major in nursing while also playing basketball.

During this senior season, Bonds has scored 30 points or more in four games, and eclipsed 20 points or more in 16 games.