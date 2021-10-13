Union City girls’ cross country finish 2nd in Martin meet

The Union City girls’ cross country team finished second in the Westview Invitational Tuesday.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says freshman Kennedi Robinson was third overall in the individual field with a time of 22:50. Teammate Bailey Wagoner was fifth at 23:11 and joined Robinson as a medalist.

Other times for UC included Adeline Rice (26:35), Chloe Meade (28:36), Lizzy Jones (29:12), Daisy Sanchez (29:20), Hannah Moon (33:23), Myranda Parr (33:37), and Lennon Bing (35:26).

Cedrion Cook’s time of 17:24 was good for third place among all runners on the boys’ side. He was the Tornadoes’ lone medalist.

Also running for UC were Cole Suiter (21:05), Cameron McLendon (23:10), Brendan Meade (25:07), Kajaylon Bell (31:43), and Sam Rodriguez (32:33).

Union City competes next week in the Best of the West, hosted by Obion County Central High School.