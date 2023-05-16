Union City Girl’s Crowned Class 1A West Sectional Champs; Boys Take Runner-Up

With the official results finally tabulated after two days of weather delays, the Lady Tornadoes have been officially crowned Class 1A West Sectional champions.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City edged its closest competitor by five points to claim the honor for the second time in as many seasons.

More than 70 schools competed in the event that was hosted first by the University School of Jackson, before being completed at Lakeland High School near Memphis on Saturday.

The Tornado boys’ team narrowly missed joining their female teammates atop the medal stand, finishing second – by one point – for the second straight year.

For head coach Wade Maddox, the standout showings culminated the team portion of a stellar spring season for the Purple and Gold.

“We don’t pay a lot of attention to team totals and finishes until we get to this point,” insisted Maddox, who has piloted the two Twister programs to great heights in his three seasons at the helm. “Winning the sectional, though, showcases our great depth from top to bottom and that we can compete with any and all teams in West Tennessee.

“We have runners. We have throwers. And we have jumpers. We have created something very good here with the program, and we want to keep working to take it to the next level every year.”

Union City will carry 10 athletes to the track and field portion of the Spring Fling next week. Those standouts, all of whom finished either first, second or as a wildcard, will compete in a dozen events at Middle Tennessee State University.

Among those who punched their state ticket were:

Kameron Shade – 100 meters, 200 meters

Debrionna Jones – Discus, shot put

Katana Bonds – Long jump, triple jump

Keaten Brown – Discus, shot put

Kolby Craig – Long jump

Kelan Roberson – Shot put

Ada Rogers – 300-meter hurdles

Shade, Malaki Brooks, Andre Small, Adrian Crawford – 4×400 relay team